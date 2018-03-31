Latest News
KCTC customer service representative Mary Miller, right, helps Kalona resident Christine Glosser load an application on her smartphone to take advantage of accessing her account information over the phone. The Smart Hub feature was one of many featured during an open house at the KCTC Kalona…
After nearly two years of legal action, several court hearings and a four-day trial Feb. 27-March 2, the Friends of Bunker Mill Bridge are now…
The Kalona First Responders recently purchased a new tool that makes performing CPR on patients less physically taxing for responders.
The small patch of ground that can be seen from Cosgrove Road just outside of Frytown seems unremarkable at first. Surrounded on all sides by …
A new project is in the works that will double the capacity of some area electricity transmission lines.
The city of Wellman is looking to clear up some downtown parking congestion.
Following the March 19 Riverside City Council meeting, a proposed housing development on the north side of the city appeared to be dead in the water.
Team scores: 1, Keokuk, 88. 2, Cedar Rapids Washington, 86. 3, Central Lee, 84. 4, Mediapolis, 83. 5, Pekin, 82. 6, Highland, 67. 7, Warsaw, 49. 8, West Liberty, 38.
The Mid-Prairie girls golf team started their season out with a dual win over Liberty High School. Read more
Former area athletes from Mid-Prairie, Highland, Iowa Mennonite and Lone Tree are finding success in college sports as well. Read more
Highland traveled to Washington for their first outdoor meet of the year. Their top finish was second place in the distance medley by Jarett B… Read more
Mid-Prairie got first place finishes in two events at the conference indoor meet at the University of Dubuque on Thursday. Read more
The 2018-2019 football schedules have been released for Mid-Prairie, Lone Tree and Highland. Read more
Mid-Prairie, Lone Tree and Iowa Mennonite all sent athletes to the Central College Indoor. Read more
Commented