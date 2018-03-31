Local News

KCTC Open House

KCTC customer service representative Mary Miller, right, helps Kalona resident Christine Glosser load an application on her smartphone to take advantage of accessing her account information over the phone. The Smart Hub feature was one of many featured during an open house at the KCTC Kalona…

Highland girls track results at Mediapolis

Team scores: 1, Keokuk, 88. 2, Cedar Rapids Washington, 86. 3, Central Lee, 84. 4, Mediapolis, 83. 5, Pekin, 82. 6, Highland, 67. 7, Warsaw, 49. 8, West Liberty, 38.

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 52F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. High near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Weather Alert

IAZ042-053-054-063>068-076>078-ILZ001-002-007-009-015>018-024-
312100-
/O.CON.KDVN.WI.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-180331T2100Z/
Dubuque-Jones-Jackson-Iowa-Johnson-Cedar-Clinton-Muscatine-Scott-
Keokuk-Washington-Louisa-Jo Daviess-Stephenson-Carroll-Whiteside-
Rock Island-Henry IL-Bureau-Putnam-Mercer-
Including the cities of Dubuque, Anamosa, Maquoketa, Marengo, 
Iowa City, Tipton, Clinton, Muscatine, Davenport, Bettendorf, 
Sigourney, Washington, Wapello, Galena, Freeport, Mount Carroll, 
Sterling, Moline, Rock Island, Geneseo, Princeton, Hennepin, 
and Aledo
1228 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph.

* Timing...Through 4 pm.

* Impacts...Strong winds will create hazardous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 mph or greater are
expected, which can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.  Use extra caution if you are traveling.

&&

$$

